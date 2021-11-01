The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, November 01, 2021

    Komets' Boudens suspended 2 games for hit

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Komets captain Matthew Boudens has been suspended two games by the ECHL, and fined an undisclosed amount of money, for his hit Saturday on the Kalamazoo Wings’ Brenden Miller.

    Boudens was assessed a major penalty for boarding 18:15 into the third period at Wings Event Center and the infraction set up Justin Miller for the game-winning power-play goal as the Wings won 4-3.

    Boudens will miss the games Friday and Saturday – at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones and at Wheeling, West Virginia, against the Nailers – but could return for Sunday’s game against the Toledo Walleye in Toledo, Ohio.

    The newly minted Komets captain has two goals, three points, a minus-1 rating and 13 penalty minutes in two games for the Komets (1-1-0) this season.

