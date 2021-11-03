King called from K's to Grand Rapids

Defenseman D.J. King has been called up from the Komets to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

King, a rookie, was scoreless in two games with the Komets. If King is in the Griffins’ lineup Saturday, he’d play against the Rockford IceHogs, who are coached by his father, Derek.

It's also worth noting that the Griffins today called players from Fort Wayne and Kalamazoo, and I'm hearing the relationship between Grand Rapids and Toledo is getting more and more fractured, after the Griffins didn't send any players on NHL or AHL contracts to Toledo this season.

jcohn@jg.net