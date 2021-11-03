Komets get 2 players, including Siebenaler, lose King

Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler is rejoining the Komets, after he was released Wednesday by Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League, and defenseman Connor Corcoran has been sent to Fort Wayne, too, by the Silver Knights. Meanwhile, defenseman D.J. King is off to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League from Fort Wayne.

Siebenaler, 25, had five goals and 16 points in 47 games last season for the Komets, adding an assist in 13 playoff games, as a defenseman who re-signed with Fort Wayne last summer. After making the Henderson roster, he played some forward and was scoreless in four AHL games.

Corcoran, 21, had three assists in four games with the Komets last season, also playing two games with Henderson, but he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game this season. The Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

King, 21, a rookie, was scoreless in two Fort Wayne games before getting called to Grand Rapids. If King is in the Griffins’ lineup Saturday, he’d play against the Rockford IceHogs, who are coached by his father, Derek, a former NHL player.

jcohn@jg.net