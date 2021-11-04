K's sign defenseman; another player tests positive

The Komets are signing defenseman Chays Ruddy, a 6-foot-2 rookie, who had been at the University of Windsor.

“He plays a lot like (former Komets defenseman) Kyle Haas. He’s very physical, a shutdown (defenseman) and he’s not afraid to shed the mitts,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I think he’s going to be a guy that Fort Wayne fans come to really like.”

The Komets’ lineup has been in flux since Saturday’s 4-3 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings: Captain Matthew Boudens was suspended two games by the ECHL for a boarding infraction; Blake Siebenaler and Connor Corcoran arrived from Henderson of the American Hockey League; and D.J. King went to Grand Rapids of the AHL and Matt Murphy to Belleville.

Today, an unnamed Komets player tested positive for COVID-19, so the team (1-1-0) is readying for at least one potential COVID-related absence from Friday’s game at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-1-1).

During training camp, Anthony Petruzzelli and Matt Alvaro tested positive, and another player was quarantined, forcing the cancellation of two exhibition games, but they were back for the opener, a 4-3 victory over Wheeling.

Friday’s game will be a Teddy Bear Toss night: Fans are invited to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to be tossed onto the ice after the Komets' first goal for the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den.

jcohn@jg.net