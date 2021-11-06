Attention to detail: K's defeat Cyclones 4-2

Attention to detail, that’s something hockey coaches speak about often. And they certainly want it from their more experienced players.

The Komets’ 4-2 victory Friday night over the Cincinnati Cyclones was highlighted by Kellen Jones’ goal 16:30 into the second period – giving Fort Wayne a two-goal lead – and it was one that happened because the players did some of those detail-oriented things coaches preach about incessantly.

The sequence began with Connor Jones hustling into the offensive zone and making sure to finish an available check at Memorial Coliseum, where they don’t want you to play shyly. Connor Jones upended Cincinnati’s Peter Tischke, who turned the puck over to Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli.

Petruzzelli then made sure not to get too fancy with it – we hear often you’re not supposed to pass up open, close-range shots – and he ripped the puck from just inside the right circle. It crept underneath goaltender Michael Houser, who made a bevy of acrobatic saves throughout the game.

Kellen Jones then barreled toward the crease to flick the puck over the goal line for a 3-1 lead.

“It’s part of the little details we’ve continued to preach, the professional habits. And that’s what veterans do is they take those details and they apply them in their game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “One of the small things we always say is, ‘Stop at the net.’ He could have easily curled away after the initial shot, but he stopped there and got an easy tap-in.

“Those are all within those pro details and that’s why the Joneses are here: They play the right way and they play hard and they’ve had huge impacts.’”

It wasn’t that evident on the scoresheets before Friday; the 31-year-old twins had combined for one assist before Kellen Jones’ goal.

“Connor made a great play to turn the puck over there. (Petruzzelli) picked it up and I was following up, looking maybe to get a pass from Petey, maybe not. I was hoping he was going to shoot it wherever,” Kellen Jones said. “Luckily, the ref didn’t blow the whistle and the puck kind of snuck in there for me to bang it in.”

The referee, Nolan Bloyer, did the Komets no favors 6:16 into the third period, when Cincinnati’s Patrick Polino redirected the puck in with what seemed to be, especially on video replay, a high stick. However, that’s not reviewable in the ECHL.

Drake Rymsha cemented the victory with an empty-net goal for the Komets (2-1-0), who looked greatly improved from the 4-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Oct. 30.

“I think we’ve really been trying to work hard in practice and get used to the systems and each other,” Kellen Jones said. “It’s really hard when you’ve only played two games in basically the span of a month. So it was great for our team. I thought it was our best game, for sure, and it was great that the crowd was in it so much and that helped us out.”

The Komets went from almost no play to three games in three days, with road games against the Wheeling Nailers today and Toledo Walleye on Sunday.

“I thought we played a great game from start to finish,” Boudreau said. “There was a ton of improvement and I think only having two games really allowed us to have all the practice time that we needed and I thought it was a good night for the special teams. It was top to bottom, we got great goaltending, a great defensive effort and we got timely scoring.”

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 5 power plays. Cincinnati (3-2-0) was 0 for 3.

Fort Wayne defenseman Connor Corcoran, in his first game since being sent down from Henderson of the American Hockey League, opened the scoring with a slapshot from the blue line five munutes into the first period. That set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss: Fans pelted the ice with thousands of new and gently used stuffed animals to benefit the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den.

Corcoran’s goal came just after Kellen Jones was stopped from point-blank range by former Komets goalie Houser, who stopped all 23 shots in a 3-0 victory.

Fort Wayne outshot Cincinnati 7-0 before Louie Caporusso’s shot from the left circle was stopped at 10:51 by Komets netminder Stefanos Lekkas, who finished with 17 saves, including a dive to his left to thwart Matthew Cairns from point-blank range late in the period.

Lekkas had another monster save early in the second period, diving to his right to scuttle a Jesse Schultz shot. But he allowed Matt McLeod to score from the right circle at 4:20, though the crowd of 6,889 didn’t like it because there was a scrum going on near the Cincinnati bench that the officials were ignoring.

Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro answered two minutes after McLeod’s goal with a one-timer from just outside the right goalpost, after Stephen Harper sent him a cross-ice pass during a Komets power play.

After Kellen Jones’ goal, Shawn Boudrias fought Cincinnati’s Nick Boka, the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year last season, at 17:15 of the second period. Boka was traded by Fort Wayne in the offseason to Cincinnati after he signed an AHL deal with its affiliate, the Rochester Americas.

Notes: Komets captain Matthew Boudens served the first half of his two-game suspension for a boarding infraction against Kalamazoo. … The Komets also played without Jiri Patera, Oliver Cooper, Corbin Baldwin, Taylor Ross, Josh Owings and Will Graber. Graber tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. … Before the game, Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler and Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive and Boka received their Kelly Cup championship rings for helping the Komets to the title last season. … Siebenaler, in his first game back from Henderson of the American Hockey League, wore an A as an alternate captain along with Petruzzelli and Marcus McIvor. … Longtime Komets star Shawn Szydlowski, recovering from back surgery, is progressing rapidly and could be cleared for contact next week. He remains unsigned but the Komets haven’t ruled out a possible return.

jcohn@jg.net