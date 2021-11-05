Kellen Jones' goal stands out from Komets' 4-2 victory

Connor and Kellen Jones began paying off in a big way tonight.

The twin brothers, who came into the night with only one assist between them, put together a terrific sequence as linemates to set up the winning goal of a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Connor Jones rushed into the offensive zone to upend Cincinnati’s Peter Tischke and force a turnover onto the stick of Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli, who fired a shot that got underneath goaltender Michael Houser. Kellen Jones was there to push the puck across the goal line for a two-goal lead 16:30 into the second period.

Cincinnati’s Patrick Polino scored on a redirection 6:15 into the third period, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-2. Though video replay indicated Polino played the puck with a high stick, that infraction is not reviewable in the ECHL.

The Komets’ Drake Rymsha cemented the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:36

Fort Wayne defenseman Connor Corcoran, in his first game since being sent down from Henderson of the American Hockey League, opened the scoring with a slapshot from the blue line five minutes into the first period. That set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss: Fans pelted the ice with thousands of new and gently used stuffed animals to benefit the nonprofit Disorderly Bear Den.

Corcoran’s goal came just after Fort Wayne’s Kellen Jones was stopped from point-blank range by former Komets goalie Houser, who was the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres’ starting goalie the last week of last season. Houser, who totaled 23 saves Friday, had been in net for the previous meeting between Cincinnati and Fort Wayne, March 6, 2020, when he stopped 23 shots in a 3-0 victory.

Fort Wayne outshot Cincinnati 7-0 before Louie Caporusso’s shot from the left circle was stopped at 10:51 by Komets netminder Stefanos Lekkas, who finished with 17 saves, including a dive to his left to thwart Matthew Cairns from point-blank range late in the period.

Lekkas, who was Houser’s backup with the Sabres, had another monster save early in the second period, diving to his right to scuttle a Jesse Schultz shot. But he allowed Matt McLeod to score from the right circle at 4:20, though the crowd of 6,889 didn’t like it because there was a scrum going on near the Cincinnati bench at the time that the officials were ignoring.

Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro answered just two minutes after McLeod’s goal with a one-timer from just outside the right goalpost, after Stephen Harper sent him a cross-ice pass during a Komets power play.

After Kellen Jones’ goal, Shawn Boudrias fought Cincinnati’s Nick Boka, the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year last season, at 17:15. Boka’s rights were traded to Cincinnati in the offseason, after he signed an AHL contract with the Cyclones’ affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

The Komets, who have played only two games since their season opener Oct. 23, face road games Saturday against the Wheeling Nailers and Sunday against the Toledo Walleye.

Notes: The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … Komets captain Matthew Boudens served the first half of his two-game suspension for a boarding infraction against the Kalamazoo Wings. … The Komets also played without Jiri Patera, Oliver Cooper, Corbin Baldwin, Taylor Ross, Josh Owings and Will Graber. Graber tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. … Before the game, Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler and Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive and Boka received their Kelly Cup championship rings for helping the Komets to the title last season. … Siebenaler, in his first game back from Henderson of the American Hockey League, wore an A as an alternate captain along with Petruzzelli and Marcus McIvor. … Longtime Komets star Shawn Szydlowski, recovering from back surgery, is progressing rapidly and could be cleared for contact next week. He remains unsigned but the Komets haven’t ruled out a possible return.

