Harvey backstops Komets past Nailers

Goaltender Samuel Harvey’s debut for the Komets was a beauty: He stopped 46 of 48 shot as the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 5-2 on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Stephen Harper scored twice – he snapped a shot from between the circles after Shawn Boudrias fed him from behind the Wheeling net, and he added an empty-netter – as Fort Wayne (3-1-0) won on back-to-back nights.

The Komets, who defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, face the Toledo Walleye today at Toledo, Ohio.

The Komets scored four unanswered goals to thwart the Nailers (2-3-0), who are 0-2-0 against Fort Wayne this season.

Wheeling’s goals came from Dylan MacPherson and Shaw Boomhower, who scored on a power play as his team was 1 for 6 with the man-advantage.

Fort Wayne’s power play was 1 for 4, including a Jameson Milam goal to open the scoring in the first period. He scored from 42 feet out, after a Boudrias shot was blocked from the same vicinity.

After Harper's first goal, Blake Siebenaler, the native of Fort Wayne who returned from Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League last week, gave Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead 2:31 into the third period with a high, 50-foot shot that sailed through a crowd. Matt Alvaro scored 2:04 later.

Wheeling’s netminder, Tommy Napier, stopped 20 of 24 shots.