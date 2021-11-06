Harvey, Harper shine in Komets' victory

Goaltender Samuel Harvey’s debut for the Komets was a beauty: He stopped 46 of 48 shot as the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 5-2 on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Stephen Harper scored twice – he snapped a shot from between the circles after Shawn Boudrias fed him from behind the Wheeling net, and Harper added an empty-netter – and Fort Wayne (3-1-0) has won on back-to-back nights.

The Komets, who defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum on Friday, face the Toledo Walleye on Sunday at Toledo, Ohio.

The Komets scored four unanswered goals to thwart the Nailers (2-3-0), who are 0-2-0 against Fort Wayne this season.

Wheeling’s goals came from Dylan MacPherson and Shaw Boomhower, who scored on a power play as his team was 1 for 6 with the man-advantage.

Fort Wayne’s power play was 1 for 4, including a Jameson Milam goal to open the scoring in the first period. He scored from 42 feet out, after a Boudrias shot was blocked from the same vicinity.

After Harpers’ first goal, Blake Siebenaler, the native of Fort Wayne who returned from Henderson of the higher-level American Hockey League last week, gave Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead 2:31 into the third period with a high, 50-foot shot that sailed through a crowd.

Matt Alvaro scored 2:04 later, stealing the puck in the Wheeling zone and netting a 15-foot shot.

Wheeling’s netminder, Tommy Napier, stopped 20 of 24 shots.

Harvey, who as a rookie last season was with San Diego of the AHL, sat out the first three games of the season as Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera and Stefanos Lekkas manned the Fort Wayne net. Harvey’s best work Saturday came in the first period, as Fort Wayne got in penalty trouble and as he protected an early lead with a flurry of acrobatic saves.

Boudrias finished with three assists. Harper had three points, too.

