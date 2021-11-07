Rivalry renewed: K's defeat Walleye

The Komets’ Jameson Milam, Blake Siebenaler and Matt Alvaro have scored in back-to-back games, each finding the net in Sunday’s 5-2 road victory over the Toledo Walleye.

Jiri Patera stopped 33 of 35 shots in front of 6,651 fans at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, where the Komets reintroduced themselves to their bitter rival in the first of 13 meetings between the teams this season.

The Komets and Walleye hadn’t met since Feb. 29, 2020, when the Komets won 5-3 at the Huntington Center. The Walleye opted out of last season, amid the pandemic, and the Komets went on to capture the Kelly Cup.

Connor Jones and Tyler Busch also scored Sunday for the Komets (4-1-0), who won three games in the span of three days. Toledo (5-2-0), playing its fourth game in five days, came in having trailed only once this season, and it got 20 saves from Kaden Fulcher.

Jones opened the scoring 5:21 into the first period by splitting the defense and slipping a backhand shot between the legs of Fulcher, who had stopped all 22 shots he’d faced in a 6-0 victory Saturday over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Huntington Center.

Milam netted a shot from the left circle at 6:55.

Patera made a bevy of saves but was defenseless on the ice as Toledo got a power-play goal at 11:14 from T.J. Hensick, who had drawn the man-advantage when he was upended by Chays Ruddy.

Toledo scored on 1 of 6 power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 4.

Siebenaler regained a two-goal lead for the Komets by flicking a 50-foot shot that sailed through a crowd and high on Fulcher 17:41 into the first period.

Patera opened the second period by stopping Hensick on a breakaway, but he couldn’t foil John Albert on a redirection that cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-2 at 2:20. It didn’t take the Komets long to answer, though, as Busch snapped the puck into the top of the net at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 6:09.

Alvaro’s goal came off a redirection 9:48 into the third period.

Fort Wayne’s Connor Corcoran had three assists and was plus-4.

jcohn@jg.net