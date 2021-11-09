Lekkas traded amid flurry of activity for K's

The Komets felt they had three No. 1 goaltenders. Apparently, that was one too many.

The team traded Stefanos Lekkas today to the Orlando Solar Bears, in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash, leaving Fort Wayne with Jiri Patera and Samuel Harvey to man the net.

“We had three goalies and they want to play games,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “And it’s tough to give them the amount of games that they want. So this was something we didn’t want to do, but we had to do. We’re influenced by what the goalies are looking for and that was ultimately to play a lot. We couldn’t please everybody.

“We’re allowing Stefanos to do what he wants and go play hockey games, unfortunately for another organization.”

The Komets also lost forward Stephen Harper, last season’s Playoff MVP, on a call-up to Chicago of the American Hockey League. Harper, who was signed in the offseason by the Wolves and was in training camp with them before being assigned to Fort Wayne, had three goals and a team-leading nine points in Fort Wayne’s first five games of this season.

Drake Rymsha, a forward, was additionally called up, to Hershey of the AHL, after he had one goal and four points in five games for Fort Wayne this season.

Lekkas stopped 17 of 19 shots in his only appearance of the season – a 4-2 victory Friday over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum – after he’d been 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage as a rookie last season.

Lekkas also spent time in the AHL last season with the Rochester Americans, going 1-5-1 with a 4.32 GAA and a .863 SP, and he finished as the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres’ backup goalie because they were decimated by injuries, illnesses and trades.

An obscure rule between the NHL and the players’ association prevented Lekkas from returning to the Komets for their run to the Kelly Cup last season, because he’d signed a prorated one-year NHL contract in the final week of the season, and Dylan Ferguson was in net for the Fort Wayne championship.

The Komets’ goaltending carousel became crowded when the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights sent a prospect, Patera, to Fort Wayne for this season, though the move had been anticipated. Patera is 2-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA and a .895 SP.

Harvey, who was in the AHL with San Diego last season as a rookie, has played once for the Komets – stopping 46 of 48 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers in West Virginia.

Orlando (2-2-1) had only one goalie on its roster: Brad Barone, who was 0-1-0 with a 2.41 GAA and a .914 SP.

Harper had 11 goals and 31 points in 43 games last season, as a rookie, and added six goals and 13 points in 12 playoff games.

Rymsha, who played one NHL game for the Los Angeles Kings last season, spent some of 2019-20 with the Komets and totaled nine goals and 17 points in 24 games.

Fort Wayne (4-1-0) plays Friday at Cincinnati (4-2-0), as it begins another stretch of three games in as many days.

Notes: Former Komets captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, who coaches the Spacemen junior team, has been named general manager of the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. He will continue to coach the Spacemen, who are in the midst of their season.

