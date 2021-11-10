The Journal Gazette
 
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 5:40 pm

Komets have another player test positive

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Nick Jermain, who has two assists in three games, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, making him unlikely to play for the Komets this week. After the Komets had no positive tests last season en route to winning the Kelly Cup, he’s at least the fourth player to test positive this season, joining Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Will Graber. The Komets are 4-1-0 this season.

jcohn@jg.net

