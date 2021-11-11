Thursday, November 11, 2021 3:10 pm
ECHL announces Hall of Fame class
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The ECHL announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted Jan. 17 during all-star festivities in Jacksonville Florida. The class includes longtime Kalamazoo Wings goalie Joel Martin, former South Carolina forward Brett Marietti, Cincinnati owner Ray Harris and Tim Nowak, a linesman who was the first ECHL on-ice official to make it to the NHL in 1993.
jcohn@jg.net
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story