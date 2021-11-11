Fucale, former Komets goalie, gets shutout in NHL debut

Zach Fucale, making his NHL debut, stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Washington Capitals defeated the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit tonight.

Fucale is the first Capitals netminder to get a shutout his his NHL debut.

"I'm a little bit speechless. This is one of the greatest moments so far in my hockey career," Fucale said on the NBC Sports Washington broadcast, noting in particular the way Washington's defense helped him out on a Detroit 5-on-3 advantage. "What a great defensive game everybody played today."

Fucale, 26, was called up from Hershey of the American Hockey League for the game because Vitek Vanecek has an injury and the Capitals are in a grueling stretch of games.

Fucale was 20-9-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage for the Komets in 2018-19. With Hershey this season, he was 3-0-2 with a 1.73 GAA and a .933 SP.

