Fucale to make NHL debut tonight

Zach Fucale, who played for the Komets in 2018-19, is expected to start tonight for the Washington Capitals against the Detroit Red Wings in Detroit.

Fucale was 20-9-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage for the Komets. He had been with Hershey of the American Hockey League this season, going 3-0-2 with a 1.73 GAA and a .933 SP.

