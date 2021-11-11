The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, November 11, 2021 4:30 pm

K's re-signing Huffnagle

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

The Komets are re-signing forward Aaron Huffnagle, who started the season with the team but was waived after the season opener. He has two assists this season with Birmingham of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The Komets are short-handed after losing Stephen Harper and Drake Rymsha to America Hockey League call-ups, plus Nick Jermain to COVID-19 protocols, aside from injuries to some other players.

