Patera shines as K's win 4th straight

Jiri Patera stopped 33 of 34 shots and the Komets won their fourth straight game, defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 2-1 on Friday night at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The only player to beat Patera was Nick Boka, who helped the Komets to the Kelly Cup last season, with a shot from the left circle to finish the scoring 14:50 into the third period.

Fort Wayne’s goals came from Jameson Milam, who scored with a slapshot from the left circle during a power play 5:48 into the first period, and captain Matthew Boudens, who came out from behind the Cincinnati net and tucked a rebound inside the goalpost 10:49 into the second period.

Milam, 37, who came out of retirement to join the Komets, has scored in three straight games. He has three goals and a plus-6 rating in six games for the Komets (5-1-0), who play host to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays. Cincinnati was 0 for 3.

For the Cyclones (5-4-0), Mat Robson stopped 19 of 21 shots.

Before the game, Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler was called up to Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Cincinnati’s Dominic Franco was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing with six seconds remaining in the game. … Attendance was announced at 3,468. … The Komets are 2-0-0 against the Cyclones this season.

