'Great faith in the guys': K's defeat Walleye 3-0

The Komets were scrambling for bodies last week, thanks to call-ups, injuries, illnesses (including COVID-19) and even an immigration work visa snafu. But it hasn’t stopped them from cruising along.

They won their fifth in a row Saturday night, 3-0, over the rival Toledo Walleye in front of 7,494 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Military Appreciation Night.

“I think it just speaks to the group we have. And I think it speaks to how everybody’s bought into the system we want to play and the brand of hockey we want to play,” said Matt Alvaro, who finished the scoring with his fourth goal in five games.

“I think when you see results early, it gives you confidence. And we have confidence in every guy in that lineup. It doesn’t matter who (coach Ben Boudreau) is dressing, who’s in or who’s out. We have great faith in the guys that are putting the jerseys on and it’s good to be rewarded."

Two of the Komets’ more unheralded players, Josh Owings and Aaron Huffnagle, scored. (Video highlights are above.)

But they were outshined by goaltender Samuel Harvey, who stopped 39 shots for the defending-champion Komets’ first shutout since Dylan Ferguson stopped 29 shots in a 3-0 first-round playoff victory over Wichita on June 11.

“It’s my first pro shutout, so it feels great,” said Harvey, who spent seven games last season as a rookie with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda, and is now 2-0-0 with a .977 save percentage for the Komets. “The guys were playing unbelievable in front of me and were trying to make it easy saves for me to do, and they took care of the rebounds. It feels good but now we’ve got to do it again (today against Wheeling).”

Jiri Patera had starred with 33 saves in the Komets’ 2-1 victory Friday at Cincinnati. Harvey, who hadn’t played since a 5-2 victory at Wheeling on Nov. 6, is sure to get more action now that Stefanos Lekkas has been traded to Orlando for cash. (Lekkas stopped 27 of 30 shots in his Orlando debut Saturday, a 4-2 loss at South Carolina.)

Asked about Harvey’s shutout, Boudreau said: “I know it’s unfair to say it, but those are the types of expectations we have on our goalies. We know their résumés, we know the character of them, and we know what they’re capable of. … We knew that we had strong goaltending and we’re going to allow them to make the first save, hopefully not ask them to make two or three in a row. If they can see that first one, they’re going to make that save and we’ve got a lot of confidence in (Harvey and Patera) right now.”

Kaden Fulcher thwarted 15 shots for Toledo (5-4-0), which is 0-2-0 this season against Fort Wayne (6-1-0).

The Komets tallied six of the first seven shots on goal, but Fulcher was terrific early, sprawling to keep the puck just out of the goal after Connor Jones and Shawn Boudrias came barreling in at 3:54. Referee Sam Heidemann used video review to make sure the puck never crossed the goal line.

However, Fulcher undoubtedly wants back the shot that came at 10:49, when Owings spun and shot from just inside the blue line, sending the puck through his legs for a 1-0 lead. It was Owings’ first point in his third professional game out of Adrian College.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead when Huffnagle, called up from Birmingham of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday, scored on a breakaway 6:48 into the second period. It was set up by a nifty 80-foot Boudrias pass through the defense. Huffnagle’s goal came on Fort Wayne’s only shot of the first 19:29 of the second period.

Alvaro made it 3-0 by circumventing the defense and flicking a shot that caromed off a sliding defenseman and knuckled over Fulcher 28 seconds into the third period.

“I tried to get it through that defenseman and I think it caught his leg or something, took a bounce. I’ll take it. It was one of the luckier ones, but I’ll take it,” Alvaro said.

The last two seasons, Alvaro played two games with Orlando and was scoreless. In seven Fort Wayne games, he has four goals. But everyone has been stepping up amid a slew of lineup changes.

“It’s been a next-man-up mentality,” Boudreau said. “I’m really happy to see guys get rewarded. Huffnagle did a great job, contributing when he could. Almost every single player right now is finding a way. Josh Owings, he found himself in the lineup and he scores a big goal. He’s not known for scoring goals, but he gets rewarded for putting pucks on the net. I just think the way our team is committed right now, it’s like we’re playing playoff hockey with the way we’ve come together so quick.

“It reminds me of the group we had last season and the belief in the locker room that we could achieve great things together – not as individuals, but as a team.”

Toledo was 0 for 5 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.

Notes: The Komets had planned to present Brandon Hawkins and Randy Gazzola, now members of the Walleye, their Kelly Cup rings. However, Gazzola was in COVID-19 protocols and Hawkins wasn’t present, so it’ll likely be done at a later game. … Former Komets forward Taylor Crunk, signed last week by Utah, was suspended three games by the ECHL for a hit from behind Friday. … No discipline was assessed by the ECHL for Cincinnati’s Dominic Franco’s slew-footing incident late in the Komets victory Friday. … There was a brawl at the end of the first period of Cincinnati’s 5-4 victory at Wheeling on Saturday that resulted in 92 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for former Komets defenseman Nick Boka. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper (injury), Nick Jermain (COVID protocol), Will Graber (COVID protocol), Corbin Baldwin (injury) and Sam Babintsev (immigration work visa). … Blake Siebenaler and Matt Murphy were with Belleville of the higher-level American Hockey League and Stephen Harper was with Chicago.

