Harvey stops 39 shots as K's beat Toledo 3-0

The Komets were scrambling for bodies last week, thanks to call-ups, injuries, illnesses (including COVID-19) and even an immigration work visa snafu. But it hasn’t stopped them from cruising along. They won their fifth in a row Saturday night, 3-0, over the rival Toledo Walleye in front of 7,494 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Military Appreciation Night.

Two of the Komets’ more unheralded players, Josh Owings and Aaron Huffnagle, scored. Matt Alvaro kept up his torrid pace with his fourth goal in five games, and goaltender Samuel Harvey stopped 39 shots for the Komets (6-1-0), who are 2-0-0 against the Walleye (5-4-0).

It was Fort Wayne’s first shutout since Dylan Ferguson stopped 29 shots in a 3-0 playoff victory over Wichita on June 11, en route to the Kelly Cup.

Toledo’s Kaden Fulcher thwarted 15 shots Saturday.

The Komets tallied six of the first seven shots, but Fulcher was terrific early, sprawling to make a save after Connor Jones and Shawn Boudrias came barreling in at 3:54. Referee Sam Heidemann used video review to make sure the puck never crossed the goal line.

However, Fulcher undoubtedly wants back the shot that came at 10:49, when Fort Wayne’s Owings spun and shot from just inside the blue line, sending the puck through Fulcher’s legs for a 1-0 lead. It was Owings’ first point in his third professional game out of Adrian College.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead when Huffnagle, called up from Birmingham of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday, scored on a breakaway 6:48 into the second period. It was set up by a nifty 80-foot Boudrias pass through the defense. Huffnagle’s goal came on Fort Wayne’s only shot of the first 19:29 of the second period.

Alvaro made it 3-0 by circumventing the defense and flicking a shot that caromed off a sliding defenseman and knuckled over Fulcher 28 seconds into the third period.

A bit of a melee broke out at 7:08, with Alvaro and Toledo’s Matt Berry in the middle of it, resulting in 20 penalty minutes.

Toledo was 0 for 5 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.

Notes: The Komets had planned to present Brandon Hawkins and Randy Gazzola, now members of the Walleye, their Kelly Cup rings. However, Gazzola was in COVID-19 protocols and Hawkins wasn’t present, so it’ll likely be done at a later game. … Former Komets forward Taylor Crunk, signed last week by Utah, was suspended three games by the ECHL for a hit from behind Friday. … No discipline was assessed by the ECHL for Cincinnati’s Dominic Franco’s slew-footing incident late in the Komets’ 2-1 victory Friday at Cincinnati. … There was a brawl at the end of the firt period of Cincinnati’s 5-4 victory at Wheeling on Saturday that resulted in 92 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for former Komets defenseman Nick Boka. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper (injury), Nick Jermain (COVID protocol), Will Graber (COVID protocol), Corbin Baldwin (injury) and Sam Babintsev (immigration work visa). … Blake Siebenaler and Matt Murphy were with Belleville of the higher-level American Hockey League and Stephen Harper was with Chicago.

jcohn@jg.net