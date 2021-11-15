Alrighty then: Let's look at Komets' Saturday uniforms

You may remember that just before the pandemic shut the sports world down, the Komets were preparing to hold Pet Detective Night.

Well, at long last, we'll get to see the glorious jerseys based on the Jim Carrey film on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers. The jerseys will be auctioned off online (the link will be available Wednesday) to benefit Humane Fort Wayne, a pet shelter and adoption program.

The Komets have games before then -- Wednesday at Indianapolis and Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings -- but you can start gearing up for Saturday by looking at the gloriously beautiful (or ugly, depending on your point of view) uniforms above.

The pants and socks to match.

Alrighty, then!

jcohn@jg.net