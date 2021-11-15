Locals Leef, Bachman to team up with Swamp Rabbits

Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, a member of last season’s Kelly Cup championship team with the Komets, is on the move again. He was traded from the Allen Americans to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who by the way have another northeast Indiana native – Karch Bachman of Wolcottville.

Leef, 29, signed with Allen in the offseason – the Komets weren’t entitled to his rights because he came to them from the Brampton Beast, which opted out of last season because of the pandemic and then folded – and he was scoreless with a minus-3 rating in five games for Allen.

To get Leef, the Swamp Rabbits gave up Gavin Gould, who had one goal, three points and a plus-3 rating in five games. Leef is the son of Ron Leef, one of the Komets’ all-time great scorers.

Bachman, 24, a prospect of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, has one goal in two Greenville games this season.

