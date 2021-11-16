King released by Grand Rapids; Boudens fined

D.J. King, who had one assist in two games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, was released and should be returning to the Komets. Meanwhile, the Komets' captain, Matthew Boudens, was fined an undisclosed amount by the ECHL for a spearing infraction that wasn't called during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers. The spear took place immediately after a Wheeling goal.

