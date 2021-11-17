Goaltending duel ends with K's losing 1-0

The Komets peppered the Indy Fuel net with plenty of quality shots Wednesday, but they couldn’t solve Cale Morris. The former Notre Dame netminder made 27 saves as the Fuel won 1-0 in the first meeting of the season of the I-69 Rivalry, in front of 1,585 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

“Their goalie played extremely well. You can’t take anything away from him. He did his job, stopped the puck,” Fort Wayne forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “I thought we did a good job with getting pucks on the net and a lot of chances. He just stood on his head tonight.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Jiri Patera was also outstanding with 22 saves including one in the third period in which he dove to his right to glove a Liam Folkes shot at a seemingly open net.

“I don’t think we gave them much of anything. I thought we were the better team for 60 minutes and, you know, their goalie got the best of us,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “There were times – and I can remember (it like this) last year – where we weren’t capitalizing on our scoring chances. It could have been a much different game. We had a breakaway on the second shift, and (Matthew) Boudens had a great chance, and if we score on one or two then it’s a different game.

“But the longer the game went on, the more confidence the goalie got, and he was their star.”

After winning five in a row, the defending-champion Komets (6-2-1) are 0-1-1 heading into Friday’s 8 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings – the first of three games in as many days at the Coliseum.

“If losing two games (qualifies) as us facing a little adversity, I think we’re doing all right,” Petruzzelli said. “We’re off to a pretty good start this season and we’re not too worried about things. We’ll get back to playing our game and getting a few bounces to go our way.”

But the Komets will be without Patera, who has been called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League, meaning Samuel Harvey will take the reins in net as the Komets look for a backup.

Indy (3-6-1), which came into Wednesday with the ECHL’s worst winning percentage (.278), got its goal from Cliff Watson 6:20 into the first period. It came after Kale Howarth had skated the puck 100 feet and left a drop pass for Watson.

Fort Wayne’s offense then got a multitude of opportunities, including a Kellen Jones shot from point-blank range at 12:06 and a Tyler Busch shot from a similar spot at 14:25, but it remained 1-0 at the first intermission.

Patera thwarted Jordan Schneider after a give-and-go at 1:38 to maintain the score. But both teams had terrific chances in the period, including Busch’s back-to-back shots in the 16th minute, yet the score wasn’t impacted.

As the teams cleared the ice for the locker rooms, a shoving session broke out – Fort Wayne’s Zach Tolkinen and Indy’s Riley McKay were in the middle of it, both getting misconducts – after a Fuel player had bumped into Patera.

Morris made his best save of the game 8:10 into the third period, gloving a Busch backhand from just outside the goal crease.

Notes: The Komets lost forward Shawn Boudrias to an injury early in the second period. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper, Corbin Baldwin and Josh Owings. Connor Corcoran was in the AHL with Henderson, Stephen Harper was with Chicago, Drake Rymsha was with Hershey, and Matt Murphy and Blake Siebenaler were with Belleville. … The referee was Jack Young. ... Indy was 0 for 5 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 4.

jcohn@jg.net