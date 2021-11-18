Former K's coach Graham takes job with news-making USHL team

Fort Wayne-native and former Komets coach Gary Graham has been named interim head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers, a junior team, whose players, according to the Grand Forks Herald, had been refusing to play this weekend after a tumultuous week of budget cuts, the firing of coach Chadd Cassidy and then the resignation of almost the entire staff.

The Associated Press reported the next three games have been postponed as the USHL investigates the team's treatment of players, including lack of equipment and inadequate budgeting for meals.

Graham had been coaching the Indy Fuel under-18 team.

“I am honored to serve as the new head coach of the Omaha Lancers and appreciate this wonderful opportunity in the USHL,” Graham said in a news release. “I appreciate the confidence the organization has shown me. I cannot wait to go to work and help these young men develop their skills on and off the ice.”

