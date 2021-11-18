Hits keep coming: Boudens, Busch called up; K's sign 2

News of goaltender Jiri Patera getting called to Henderson of the American Hockey League came out Wednesday. Today, we learned Komets captain Matthew Boudens and Tyler Busch will join him there.

Other Komets already up in the AHL included: Connor Cororcan with Henderson, forward Drake Rymsha with Hershey, and defensemen Blake Siebenaler and Matt Murphy with Belleville. There was also forward Stephen Harper, last season’s Playoff MVP, who was signed by Chicago of the AHL, sent down to the Komets to start the season, then called back up.

With Patera gone, the Komets will rely on Samuel Harvey in net. And today, they signed journeyman goalie Sean Bonar, who played three games with Fort Wayne in 2015-16 and was the SPHL’s MVP and Goaltender of the Year in 2016-17 for Fayetteville.

The Komets also signed forward Marcus Ortiz, who had six goals and 12 points in 10 games this season for Quad City of the SPHL.

“If you’ve been in this league for a few years, you kind of know this is how it goes,” Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “You kind of just have to roll with it. It’s that type of year. Especially with COVID still around, things are going to happen a little bit more than what they would in a typical year. So you’ve got to roll with it and whoever’s in the lineup every night, it doesn’t really matter as long as we play in the same system – that’s all that matters.”

Patera was terrific in Wednesday’s 1-0 road loss to the Indy Fuel, stopping 22 of 23 shots as Indy’s Cale Morris foiled all 27 he faced. But Harvey has been great, too, with a 2-0-0 record, a .977 save percentage and a 39-save shutout in his last outing, a 3-0 victory over Toledo on Saturday.

“We try to help out our goalies as much as possible, keep things to the outside and make it easy for them,” Petruzzelli said. “Regardless, we have to get great goaltending and get the saves in a timely manner, whenever we need them, and they’ve been huge to our success.”

