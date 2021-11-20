Komets sniff out 3-2 victory on Pet Detective Night

Who knows if Matt Murphy and Stephen Harper will be here tomorrow? American Hockey League teams seem to be hovering around the Komets, metaphorically speaking, at all times this season.

So when players such as Murphy and Harper are at Memorial Coliseum, the Komets certainly want to take advantage of having those big guns.

On Saturday night, they did.

Murphy, a defenseman, scored twice. Harper, a forward, had the game-winning goal. And the Komets snatched a 3-2 victory from the Wheeling Nailers in front of a crowd of 6,575 at the Coliseum.

Murphy and Harper had been in the higher-level AHL the day before – Murphy with Belleville and Harper with Chicago – and they helped solidify a makeshift Fort Wayne lineup still missing about 40% of its optimal crew.

“It was an instant shot in the arm. Those guys (Murphy and Harper) are absolute studs and you could see the impact that they had,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose defending-champion Komets (8-2-1) had scrapped to a 4-2 victory here Friday over the Kalamazoo Wings.

“They scored all three of our goals and they came in a played a lot of minutes. They made a big difference and we’re happy to have them.”

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 18 of 20 shots, making him 4-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average, a .959 save percentage and one shutout.

Wheeling (5-6-0) got 30 saves on 33 shots from Alex D’Orio.

“This was only my second game of the season with the team, and my first one in a few weeks,” Murphy said. “Even with guys up in the AHL like (Matthew) Boudens and (Drake) Rymsha, I’m really impressed with this group of guys. It was a really good group effort, we battled right to the end, and I thought it was a really good performance by everybody.”

The Komets scored twice on delayed penalties, but they came in very different ways. (On actual power plays, Fort Wayne was 0 for 3 and Wheeling was 1 for 4.)

Murphy made it a 1-0 lead 9:32 into the first period, after Kellen Jones fed him a crossing pass, and it came on the heels of Fort Wayne spending 45 seconds with a 6-on-5 advantage and in full possession of the puck in the offensive zone.

“It’s not really something you practice, but it’s one of those things you’ve got to recognize. You don’t want to just throw the puck away. You’ve got more guys out there than they do and you want to play the possession game,” said Murphy, who was with the Komets last season.

“You want to hold on the puck and look for a good pass, an open-guy kind of thing, instead of just throwing it at the net and getting rid of it. I thought we did a good job. I don’t know if it was Kellen or Connor (Jones), I’m still having a hard time distinguishing the twins, but I think it was Kellen and he made an unbelievable pass to me.”

Murphy’s second goal also came with a delayed penalty, for a 2-1 lead 6:58 into the second period, after a strange sequence of events set him up to split the defense. A faceoff between Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones and Wheeling’s Nick Hutchison had been repeatedly delayed as they both tried to go in early, then just after the puck was dropped Hutchison cross-checked Connor Jones to the ice, and Marcus McIvor sent an up-ice pass to spring Murphy.

“Everyone was paying attention to what happened with Connor Jones and he got back to the bench and didn’t even know we’d scored a goal, which was kind of funny,” Boudreau said. “All the attention was there, but it was a perfect set play and it started with a faceoff. McIvor made a beautiful pass and Murphy had a great finish. It seems like it’s been a different guy every single night and we’re sharing the wealth right now.”

Harper made it 3-1 by cutting to the net and batting the rebound of a Will Graber shot out of mid-air and past D’Orio at 19:45.

Wheeling’s Patrick Watling netted a goal six seconds into a power play, at 14:24 of the third period, when he got to a rebound 20 feet from the net.

The Nailers thought they might have tied it at 15:15, when a 40-foot Dylan MacPherson shot caromed off the post and fell on the goal line. But referee Logan Gruhl, son of legendary Komets player Scott Gruhl, reviewed video replay and determined the puck didn’t cross the line.

The Komets donned jerseys inspired by Jim Carrey’s outfit in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and they’re being auctioned off online to benefit Humane Fort Wayne, a shelter and adoption program. The Komets were supposed to wear the uniforms, with pants and socks to match the jerseys, in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic halted that season just before they were to debut. The auction for the uniforms, which have gotten much attention online, runs through noon Sunday.

Wheeling’s Tyler Drevitch tied it at 1 at 16:02 of the first period by redirecting Alex Stevens’ slapshot from the blue line.

The Komets play host to the Iowa Heartlanders, an expansion team, 5 p.m. today.

