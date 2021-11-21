Discombobulated K's fall to expansion Heartlanders

The Komets wanted to play as if they were connected. Instead, they looked discombobulated today.

They fell 5-1 in their first ever meeting with the expansion Iowa Heartlanders, in front of 5,569 fans at Memorial Coliseum, on the heels of two impressive games in which the Komets, decimated by call-ups and injuries, defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 on Friday and Wheeling Nailers 3-2 on Saturday.

“Friday, we committed to a game plan and I was raving about how well we were committed to playing,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Tonight, there was zero commitment to our game plan. We didn’t simplify. I thought there were way too many individualistic plays and it ended up costing us.”

The Komets came in with the ECHL’s No. 1 defense (2.18 goals against per game) and the Heartlanders with the worst (5.17), but things seemed out of whack as soon as the opening faceoff.

“They played a simple and very effective game,” Boudreau said of the Heartlanders (2-9-2, including a road record of 1-6-0). “They executed our game plan of just getting it deep and continuing to work. It was three (games in three days), we had to simplify and there were way too many turnovers. I thought we played as a team full of individuals rather than as a team off five guys on the ice, or connected as we like to call them.”

Will Graber had the lone goal for Fort Wayne (8-3-1, 5-1-0 at home), which faces the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at Kalamazoo, Michigan, before playing host to the Toledo Walleye in the annual Thanksgiving Day game. (The Komets will wear throwback jerseys to the 1985-86 team and Toledo will wear Goaldigger throwbacks Thursday.)

“You have to give credit where credit is due. That (Iowa) team came in and executed a game plan,” said defenseman Marcus McIvor, whose Komets will take Monday off before returning to practice.

“We’ve just go to take the day off when we have it. We’ve got to be ready to come to work Tuesday and get to nitpicking the things we weren’t doing too well. When we play as a five-man unit, and within our systems, we play a lot better. It’s one of those things, we got a little off track tonight. Come Tuesday, we’ll be ready to get back to work and get back to it.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Sean Bonar stopped 31 of 36 shots – some of them in breathtaking fashion – in his first game for the Komets since Jan. 31, 2016. Iowa’s Hunter Jones turned away 31 of 32 shots.

"We've got to get to work and get into some video and show some of our mistakes. We've got to learn from them," Boudreau said. "This isn't going to be a punishment. But every mistake is a coaching opportunity. As a team, I know that we've got a great group of guys, and if we can learn from our mistakes then that's part of the process."

Bonar, the Southern Professional Hockey League’s MVP and Goaltender of the Year in 2016-17, re-signed with the Komets last week after Jiri Patera was called back to Henderson of the American Hockey League. Fort Wayne’s other goalie, Samuel Harvey, is 4-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average, an ECHL-leading 9.59 save percentage, and one shutout.

Bonar made a bevy of early acrobatic saves as Iowa tallied the game’s first 10 shots on goal. The Heartlanders opened the scoring when Fedor Gordeev’s shot from just inside the blue line was redirected by Yuki Miura at 6:42. Fort Wayne didn’t get its first shot until 7:43.

On Iowa’s 12th shot, during a power play at 12:06, Bryce Misley’s shot from 40 feet out caromed off two Fort Wayne players, Matt Murphy and Zach Tolkinen, and knuckled past Bonar for a 2-0 lead.

After Iowa took a 3-0 lead on its 15th shot – a chip of the puck from off the left post by Bryce Gervais that caromed off Bonar and in at 16:20 – Fort Wayne’s Kellen Jones was thwarted on a breakaway by Hunter Jones.

Fort Wayne’s Graber atoned at 18:28 by flicking in the rebound of a Murphy shot, after McIvor had started the possession with a steal in the Komets’ end.

Bonar’s best work came 28 seconds into the second period, when he dove to his left to glove a backhand shot by Gervais that seemed destined for the net. But Bonar was helpless at 16:36 to stop Adrien Beraldo’s 15-foot shot, after Bonar had sprawled in the opposite direction to try and get to the puck, and it was 4-1.

Iowa’s Ben Sokay made it 5-1 with a shot from the left circle that slipped underneath Bonar and caromed off the post and in 43 seconds into the third period.

Fort Wayne’s Taylor Ross got a major penalty for boarding at 6:49, inciting a fight between Murphy and Iowa’s Jeff Solow.

Notes: The referee was Logan Gruhl, son of former Komets great Scott Gruhl. … Former Komets player Ben Jones made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … The Komets’ “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” uniforms from Saturday, when they defeated the Wheeling Nailers 3-2, were auctioned off to benefit Humane Fort Wayne, a shelter and adoption program. Shawn Boudrias’ jersey went for the most – $675 – even though he was out with an injury. Going for $625 were Harvey and Tyler Busch, who was with Henderson. … Matthew Boudens, the Komets’ captain, has three assists in his first two games with Henderson. … Iowa had four shots through 30 minutes in a 6-1 loss Saturday at Toledo, finishing with 17 shots overall. Against the Komets, it had five shots through 2:35.

