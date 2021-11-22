K's release Bonar, Ross

Goaltender Jiri Patera was reassigned Sunday night to the Komets by Henderson of the American Hockey League, where he hasn’t yet played a game this season. Forward Tyler Busch was released by Henderson; he was scoreless in four games for the Silver Knights.

However, the Silver Knights still have Komets captain Matthew Boudens – he has three assists and a fight in two games there – and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves on Monday called Stephen Harper back from Fort Wayne. Harper has four goals and 11 points in seven games this season for the Komets, along with three scoreless games for the Wolves.

The Komets released goalie Sean Bonar, who stopped 31 of 36 shots in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders, and they released forward Taylor Ross, who was scoreless in eight games.

Meanwhile, former Komets goalie Stefanos Lekkas was traded from Orlando to Wheeling for future considerations. Lekkas began this season with the Komets but was traded to Orlando for cash when there wasn't enough playing time for three goalies here. Orlando was soon in a three-goalie carousel and now Lekkas joins a Komets division rival.

jcohn@jg.net