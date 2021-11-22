Patera, Busch back to Komets, who lose Harper

Goaltender Jiri Patera has been reassigned to the Komets by Henderson of the American Hockey League, where he hasn’t yet played a game this season. Forward Tyler Busch was released by Henderson; he was scoreless in four games for the Silver Knights.

However, the Silver Knights still have Komets captain Matthew Boudens -- he has three assists and a fight in two games there -- and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves have called Stephen Harper back from Fort Wayne. Harper has four goals and 11 points in seven games this season for the Komets, along with three scoreless games for the Wolves.

I haven’t seen an announcement yet, but I assume this means Sean Bonar will be released before the Komets’ game Wednesday against the Kalamazoo Wings, making Patera and Samuel Harvey the goaltending duo for the Komets.

jcohn@jg.net