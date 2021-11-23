Komets release Milam, perhaps making room for Szyd

Defenseman Jameson Milam, 37, who came out of retirement to join the Komets this season, has been released. He had three goals in 12 games in his fourth stint with the team. The Komets still have four veterans – Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Zach Tolkinen and Corbin Baldwin, who has been on injured reserve all season – and they can only play four during games. However, there has been speculation the Komets could re-sign forward Shawn Szydlowski, who was been recovering from offseason back surgery and has been cleared for contact, and this could signal they’re making room to add him to the roster.

