Siebenaler back, Connor Jones out for K's

Defenseman Blake Siebenaler was released by Belleville of the higher-level American Hockey League and rejoined the Komets on Monday.

Siebenaler, a native of Fort Wayne, played two games with the Senators. He’s also played four games this season with Henderson of the AHL.

In three games with the Komets this season, he has two goals.

However, the Komets may be without top-line forward Connor Jones when they face the Indy Fuel on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Jones was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, signifying he’s in the COVID-19 safety protocols. He has three goals and 12 points in 15 games this season.

