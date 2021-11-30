Komets acquire forward Conger

The Komets, desperately in need of forwards, acquired one today. They got Bailey Conger from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Conger, 24, had one goal and five points in nine games with the Grizzlies. He also played two games this season with UMass-Boston, totaling three goals and five points, after he had four goals and 11 points in 27 games for Colorado College in 2019-20.

The Komets played with nine defensemen and only seven forwards in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Indy Fuel. Since then, they've gotten defenseman Blake Siebenaler back from Belleville of the American Hockey League and lost forward Connor Jones to a positive COVID-19 test. The good news is forwards Oliver Cooper and Shawn Boudrias are close to returning from injuries.

