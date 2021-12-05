Reports: Bruce Boudreau to coach Canucks

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Bruce Boudreau, a former Komets player and coach, will replace Travis Green as coach of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.

ESPN and Sportsnet are among those who have reported the yet-to-be-announced change.

Boudreau is the father of current Komets coach Ben Boudreau.

Bruce Boudreau, 66, had been working as an analyst for NHL Network. He previously coached Washington, Anaheim and Minnesota.

jcohn@jg.net