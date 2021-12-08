Komets trade Baldwin; Patera called up

The Komets traded defenseman Corbin Baldwin to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount of cash. And goaltender Jiri Patera was called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Baldwin had one assist in six games. By moving him, the Komets now have only four players of veteran status – the most they are allowed on their active roster – and this clears the way for forward Shawn Szydlowski to be activated following offseason back surgery. The Komets’ other vets are Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Zach Tolkinen.

It’s likely Szydlowski will make his season debut Friday against the Kalamazoo Wings in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Connor Jones, who has three goals and 12 points in 15 games, is out of COVID-19 protocols and available, too, with goalie Samuel Harvey expected to come out of them Thursday.

Harvey is 5-0-1 with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and one shutout. Bailey Brkin stopped 17 of 19 shots in his Fort Wayne debut, a 2-1 loss Saturday to Iowa. Patera was 4-4-1 with a 2.54 GAA, a .914 SP and one shutout before his call-up.

