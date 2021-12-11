Momentum shift: K's score 5 unanswered in wild third, win

The Komets thoroughly dominated the third period Saturday night. And, yeah, the Kalamazoo Wings kind of fell apart – with a dose of bad luck – at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

All told, it was one of the wilder games of the season thus far, resulting in a 7-3 victory for the Komets, who scored five unanswered goals during the final 12:25 of action in front of 3,936 fans at Wings Event Center.

“It just goes to show you that momentum can be a very dangerous thing,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Once we got it, I don’t think we gave it up and that’s what happens. It’s shift after shift after shift and once we got that momentum, we never let up.”

The Komets had been outshot heavily and gotten into penalty trouble, falling behind 3-2 on Zach Jordan’s power-play goal 6:04 into the third period. The floodgates opened for the Komets when a Shawn Szydlowski check set up Will Graber to send a centering pass back to Szydlowski for a tying goal at 8:35.

“I think it was just a mentality, you know?” forward Anthony Petruzzelli said. “We had talked in the (locker) room and decided amongst the team that we had to start playing a little bit heavier and harder, be a little more physical and tough to play against, and get back to that Komet hockey identity.”

Petruzzelli followed with a goal from 10 feet out, as he was decked to the ice by Brenden Miller at 10:11. Zach Tolkinen got a fortuitous goal 43 seconds later, firing a shot from center ice that caromed off the shoulder of Kalamazoo’s Justin Murray, who was trying to duck and get out of the way, and past goaltender Trevor Gorsuch.

The Komets finished with doorstep goals from Marcus McIvor and Kellen Jones, rewarding goalie Samuel Harvey for his 41-save performance a night after he stopped 29 in a 3-2 victory that was capped by a late Jones short-handed goal at Wings Event Center.

The Komets (12-6-2) play their next game against the Wings (10-8-0), 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Kalamazoo was 1 for 9 and got 25 saves from Gorsuch, a former Komets netminder, amid a game with multiple fracases.

Szydlowski had a goal and two assists, giving him four points in two games since returning following back surgery. Jones also had a goal and two assists. Graber had three assists.

The Wings opened the scoring with a short-handed goal: After the Wings’ Tanner Sorenson hit the post during a 2-on-1 rush, the Komets failed to get the puck out of their own zone and Erik Bradford skated in all alone to beat Harvey 2:42 into the first period.

Kalamazoo had 23 of the game’s first 31 shots on goal, including the one by the Wings’ Logan Lambdin that was chipped over Harvey at 8:51 of the second period – 6 seconds after a Kalamazoo power play expired.

“We were soft to play against a little bit in the first 30 minutes,” Boudreau said. “And what I mean by that is we were too perimeter; we didn’t get to the inside of the dots enough, we didn't generate enough quality opportunities and we weren't being physical. The second that we talked about it and discussed it, it was Anthony Petruzzelli who had a great shift with two hits. Given his (smaller) stature and size, it was more of a motivational or inspirational shift that if he could do it, everybody else could and then we put two, three, four shifts together.”

Said Petruzzelli: “It all starts when we can all lead by example. It doesn’t matter who it is. If it’s one guy going out there and playing hard, another one’s going to feed off it and another one’s going to feed off it. Eventually, the whole team’s going. As long as someone’s buying in, the whole team’s going to do it.”

Tempers continued to flare and the Komets had a 5-on-3 power play that resulted in a Connor Corcoran goal, with a rip from the left circle, to trim the Wings’ lead to 2-1 at 12:18.

The Komets’ offense persisted in peppering Gorsuch with shots and Blake Siebenaler scored with a blast from the blue line, as Graber provided a screen in front, to tie it at 2 at 16:45.

Notes: The Komets were without Connor Jones, who suffered an upper-body injury Friday, his first game back from having COVID-19. He is expected to miss several weeks. … Stephen Harper was also out for undisclosed reasons but is expected back next week. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford.

