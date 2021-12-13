Siebenaler called up again, as K's release Huffnagle

Blake Siebenaler has been called from the Komets to the American Hockey League yet again.

This time, the native of Fort Wayne, a defenseman, is headed to Ontario, after stops this season with Belleville and Henderson.

Siebenaler is scoreless in six AHL games this season. With the Komets, he’s got four goals and seven points in eight games.

The Komets also released forward Aaron Huffnagle, who had one goal in 10 games.

jcohn@jg.net