Wednesday, December 15, 2021 6:10 pm
Another Komets player in COVID-19 protocols
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Forward Bailey Conger is the latest Komets player to test positive for COVID-19, per the ECHL's transactions report. He has one assist in five games for the Komets. The team has had at least nine players test positive this season, plus two staff members, after no positive tests last season when they won the Kelly Cup.
