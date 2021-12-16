Murphy back to K's, Harper off to AHL

Defenseman Matt Murphy has returned to the Komets from Providence of the American Hockey League. He was scoreless in three games with the Bruins. With Fort Wayne, he has four goals and seven points in nine games.

Meanwhile, forward Stephen Harper was recalled to Chicago of the AHL. He is scoreless in four games with them this season, and has six goals and 14 points in 10 Fort Wayne games.

jcohn@jg.net