K's do it for Len: Win 4-2 after honoring late Thornson

Len Thornson never had to deal with video replay negating his many goals. But he certainly appreciated resiliency on the ice.

So he probably would have enjoyed what Anthony Petruzzelli did Friday night, shaking off an early negated goal to score on his next shift and later add the winning goal, as the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 in front of 5,734 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets (13-6-2) swept three consecutive games from the Wings (11-9-0), getting a goal and an assist from both Matthew Barnaby and Oliver Cooper, plus 27 saves from Samuel Harvey, on a night the team honored the memory of Thornson – widely regarded as the Komets’ all-time greatest player, and maybe the greatest in the history of minor-pro hockey, who died Sunday at 88.

“We talked about it in the room and a couple of guys, like me and (Shawn Szydlowski), have been around long enough that we had the pleasure to meet (Thornson) a couple of times,” Petruzzelli said. “Just knowing the history and legacy that he left in Fort Wayne, it was definitely a thought that we had to go out there and play the right way.

"That guy, he came in and played every single night, hard, and I never got to see it personally but there are all the stories you hear about how good a teammate and how good a player he was, and how he put his heart on the line for Fort Wayne every night.”

Thornson, a seven-time MVP in the International Hockey League, helped the Komets to Turner Cups in 1963 and 1965, and holds team records for career points in the regular season (1,219) and playoffs (127). He had 412 regular-season goals, second only to Eddie Long's 425 in franchise history, and his 53 playoff goals are a team record. Thornson's No. 11 hangs from the Coliseum rafters.

“There were a lot of storylines tonight, but none bigger than playing for our beloved Komet, Len Thornson,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I believe our guys really embodied the type of game that it was and how much it meant to organization and the fans. I thought they went through a wall, just to show how much it meant to us here tonight.”

The Wings’ Tanner Sorenson opened the scoring on the Wings’ first shot, from the top of the left circle 3:25 into the first period, after the Komets turned over the puck in the neutral zone. It was the ninth time in 2021 the Komets have allowed a goal on the first opposing shot, including seven times last season.

Petruzzelli appeared to tie it when he got to a missed Zach Tolkinen shot behind the Kalamazoo net, then slipped a wraparound just inside the goalpost at 10:15, but referee Alexander Ross determined through video review that the puck hadn’t fully crossed the goal line.

“It’s a little frustrating when you think it’s in the net, and you get pretty excited, and you have to ride those ups and downs,” Petruzzelli said. “But I’m starting to get a little older (at 28) and realize that in this league, sometimes those things don’t count, and obviously it didn’t go in if it was overturned. But you have to get right back to it because you have a 60-minute game to play.”

It didn’t take Petruzzelli long to respond with a shot that couldn’t be questioned: On the next shift, he stripped Kyle Blaney of the puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone on goalie Jet Greaves and flung a backhand shot into the net at 10:31.

Petruzzelli, who played his 200th regular-season game for the Komets, and has never missed a game because of injury, has four goals in the last three games to give him six goals and 12 points in 21 games this season.

“He’s resilient. He never stops,” Boudreau said of Petruzzelli. “That’s something that we’ve been used to over the last 200 games. He never gives up and he never quits. So he gets one denied, scores another on the same shift. That’s classic Anthony Petruzzelli.”

Barnaby used great hand-eye coordination to make it 2-1 at 6:55 of the second period, when he was along the boards and whapped the puck out of mid-air so it skipped past Greaves’ stick, all after Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy fought to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Harvey preserved the lead by foiling Sorenson on a breakaway, during a Fort Wayne power play, at 10:55. It was the first of many missed opportunities, by both teams to close the period, including the Komets’ Shawn Boudrias crashing the net and sending the puck just inches wide; followed by Kalamazoo’s Raymond Brice beating Harvey but hitting the crossbar; followed by Boudrias losing control of the puck at the end of a 2-on-1 rush.

The bad luck continued into the third period, with Fort Wayne’s Will Graber beating the defense only to hit the post at 2:30, and Kalamazoo’s Justin Taylor having a look at the net from point-blank range at 3:24 that was gloved by Harvey.

Petruzzelli made it 3-1 by getting to a rebound and snapping it in from 12 feet out at 6:50, though Ross used video review to verify Barnaby hadn’t interfered with Greaves on the play. The Wings’ Giovanni Vallati answered off the rebound of an Andrew DeBrincat shot a 9:48.

Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper had an empty-net goal at 17:41.

Greaves stopped 30 of 33 shots. Both teams were 0 for 4 on power plays.

Notes: The Komets’ backup goalie, Bailey Brkin, was called up to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. Other players on Komets contracts in the AHL include captain Matthew Boudens (Henderson), alternate captain Blake Siebenaler (Ontario) and Drake Rymsha (Hershey). … Fort Wayne-native Alex Zion was the Komets’ emergency backup goalie. … The Komets were without Connor Jones (wrist), Bailey Conger (COVID-19), Josh Owings (undisclosed injury).

