Petruzzelli scores twice as Komets win 4-2

The referee took the first one away. On the second, there was no question. The third was OK, too.

So it wasn’t really a hat trick, but Anthony Petruzzelli still had a heckuva night – he scored two goals and had one overturned on video review – as the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 in front of 5,734 fans at Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

The Komets (13-6-2) swept three consecutive games from the Wings (11-9-0).

Petruzzelli has four goals in the last three games, giving him six goals and 12 points in 21 games this season, and Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 29 shots.

It was Shawn Szydlowski’s first game at the Coliseum since hoisting the Kelly Cup on July 2. He had offseason back surgery and made his season debut last weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan, totaling one goal and four points in the Komets’ 3-2 and 7-3 victories over the Wings, but he was scoreless in this one.

It was the first of seven straight home games for the Komets, who face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Wings’ Tanner Sorenson opened the scoring on the Wings’ first shot, from the top of the left circle 3:25 into the first period, after the Komets turned over the puck in the neutral zone. It was the ninth time in 2021 the Komets had allowed a goal on the first opposing shot, including seven times last season.

Petruzzelli appeared to tie it when he got to a missed Zach Tolkinen shot behind the Kalamazoo net, then slipped a wraparound just inside the goalpost at 10:15, but referee Alexander Ross determined through video review that the puck hadn’t fully crossed the goal line.

It didn’t take Petruzzelli long to respond with a shot that couldn’t be questioned: On the next shift, he stripped Kyle Blaney of the puck in the neutral zone, skated in alone on goalie Jet Greaves and flung a backhand shot into the net at 10:31.

The Komets’ Matthew Barnaby used great hand-eye coordination to make it 2-1 at 6:55 of the second period, when he was along the boards and whapped the puck out of mid-air so it skipped past Greaves’ stick, all after Fort Wayne’s Matt Murphy fought to keep the puck in the offensive zone.

Harvey preserved the lead by foiling Sorenson on a breakaway, during a Fort Wayne power play, at 10:55. It was the first of many missed opportunities, by both teams to close the period, including the Komets’ Shawn Boudrias crashing the net and sending the puck just inches wide; followed by Kalamazoo’s Raymond Brice beating Harvey but hitting the crossbar; followed by Boudrias losing control of the puck at the end of a 2-on-1 rush.

The bad luck continued into the third period, with Fort Wayne’s Will Graber beating the defense onto to hit the post at 2:30, and Kalamazoo’s Justin Taylor having a look at the net from point-blank range at 3:24 that was gloved by Harvey.

Petruzzelli made it 3-1 by getting to a rebound and snapping it in from 12 feet out at 6:50, though Ross used video review to verify Barnaby hadn’t interfered with Greaves on the play. The Wings’ Giovanni Vallati answered off the rebound of an Andrew DeBrincat shot a 9:48.

Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper had an empty-net goal at 17:41.

Greaves finished with 31 saves. Both teams were 0 for 4 on power plays.

Notes: There was a pregame tribute to Len Thornson, the legendary Komets player, who died Sunday at 88. … The Komets’ backup goalie, Bailey Brkin, was called up to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. Other players on Komets contracts in the AHL include captain Matthew Boudens (Henderson), alternate captain Blake Siebenaler (Ontario) and Drake Rymsha (Hershey). … Fort Wayne-native Alex Zion was the Komets’ emergency backup goalie. … The Komets were without Connor Jones (wrist), Bailey Conger (COVID-19), Josh Owings (undisclosed injury).

