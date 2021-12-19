Komets ramp up physicality to salvage point

Sometimes you can just tell a fight is going to get a team going.

That was the case when the Komets’ Oliver Cooper scrapped with the Cincinnati Cyclones’ Lukas Craggs late in what had been a woeful second period for Fort Wayne on Saturday night.

Indeed, the Komets went into the third fired up, their offense buzzing and their bodies doling out checks. Goals from Will Graber and Cooper ensured the Komets got a valuable point for the standings, even if Cincinnati’s Yushiro Hirano scored in the 3-on-3 overtime to cement a 4-3 victory for Cyclones in front of 6,126 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“There was a team realization that we weren’t playing our game. We had taken our foot off the gas. I can understand, but we just couldn’t accept it as a coaching staff. There was a lot of emotion,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets have been battling through myriad call-ups, injuries and illnesses.

His team had fallen behind 3-1 thanks to second-period goals by Nick Boka and Hirano, as the Cyclones had 19 of the period’s 22 shots, in the first of back-to-back games between the teams here. (They meet 5 p.m. Sunday.)

In the third period, the Komets had 11 of the first 14 shots, including a goal from Graber on a shot from between the circles that ricocheted off the crossbar and the left post before barely going over the goal line at 8:54. It came seconds after Graber had missed the net on a breakaway.

Cooper tied it during a power play at 10:20, getting to the rebound of a Graber blue-line shot and sneaking it just inside the right post.

“The second we pulled up our socks and played Komet hockey, that’s when we absolutely dominated and that’s what we were used to,” Boudreau said. “And it all started with the Cooper fight at the end of the second. … We just kept going shift after shift, and unfortunately we couldn’t close it out in overtime.”

The Komets (13-6-3), who are on a 3-0-1 run, should give much thanks to their goaltender, Samuel Harvey, who kept them in it early and finished with 34 saves.

“I think we weren’t playing our best game in the first or the second periods,” said Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias, who had a goal and an assist. “Ben told us also that we had to play more physical. And when Cooper fought, it just changed everything. We started hitting everybody. We want to keep the puck and they kept throwing it to us, and we just want to keep getting opportunities to score.”

For Cincinnati (13-11-0), Mat Robson stopped 25 shots.

The game started emphatically, with Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski getting thwarted by Robson on a breakaway 1:02 into the first period, and Matt Alvaro fighting Boka at 2:34.

Boka, the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year as they won the Kelly Cup last summer, signed in the offseason with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans, who wanted him with their ECHL affiliate in Cincinnati. So the Komets dealt Boka to the Cyclones for an undisclosed amount of cash. The Cyclones also agreed to waive Tyler Busch so he could sign with Fort Wayne.

Boudrias opened the scoring by steering around Kyle Thacker and rocketing a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 9:19. Matt McLeod answered at 15:25 with a one-timer from the slot, after a frenetic Cyclones rush up the Coliseum ice.

Boka made it 2-1 with a sneaky shot from just inside the blue line that sailed through a crowd 2:50 into the second period. Hirano scored from between the circles, 4 seconds into a power play because Cooper was penalized for cross-checking, and it was 3-1 at 14:34.

Then the Komets’ physicality was amped up and the game changed.

“We’re a big team and everybody is trying to play with their skills. We’re skilled and we need to use our advantage, which is our size and stuff, and we’re going to be able to get openings and we’re going to get the puck more,” Boudrias said. “So that’s going to give us more opportunities and that’s what we did in the third period.”

Notes: The referee was Alexander Ross. … Komets goalie Bailey Brkin returned to the Komets after spending one game with the Utica Comets of the higher-level American Hockey League, so he backed up Harvey. … The Komets played without Connor Jones (wrist), Josh Owings (upper body), and Bailey Conger (COVID-19), while Matthew Boudens, Blake Siebenaler and Drake Rymsha remained in the AHL. … Siebenaler had a goal and an assist Friday for Ontario in its 7-4 victory over San Jose. The referees in that game were Jake Kamrass and Justin Kea, who were teammates with the Komets in 2018-19.

