Komets re-signing Schrock for today, per a source

Shrocky Balboa may be back.

The Komets are close to re-signing former captain Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, who retired in 2015, so he can be in the lineup 5 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones, a source has told The Journal Gazette.

It would likely be for just one game and it's tough to tell how much he'd play.

The Komets have been ravaged by call-ups, injuries and illnesses and lost two more players today -- Shawn Szydlowski and Kellen Jones -- though the reasons aren’t yet known.

Schrock, 37, who coaches the Fort Wayne Spacemen junior team and is general manager of the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, helped the Komets to championships in 2010 and 2012 as a speedy, tenacious, physical forward who played 439 games and totaled 81 goals, 152 points and 854 penalty minutes.

A native of Fort Wayne, Schrock was inducted into the Komets’ Hall of Fame in 2020.

This isn’t the first time he’s come out of retirement to help a team in a bind; he skated a game for the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast in 2018-19.

The Komets are on a 3-0-1 run, though they lost 4-3 in overtime to the Cyclones on Saturday at the Coliseum.

