2 short-handed goals pace Komets in 6-3 victory

The Komets’ 6-3 victory tonight over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum was about atonement.

Tyler Busch made up for an early miss – one that hit the crossbar – by scoring. Connor Jones compensated for an early turnover, which led to a Kalamazoo goal, by finishing with two assists after he’d missed six games with a hand injury.

And Oliver Cooper finished with two goals and three points, including two short-handed goals during the same Kalamazoo power play, after he’d failed to score a goal in 15 of his previous 16 games. His timing was good as the Komets were without Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Shawn Szydlowski (hip), Matthew Barnaby (ankle) and Darien Kielb (undisclosed).

Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots. Kalamazoo’s Trevor Gorsuch stopped 22 of 28 and was replaced after two periods by Jason Pawloski, who turned away all 13 he faced.

jcohn@jg.net