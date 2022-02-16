Art of the penalty kill: K's ride Cooper's short-handed goals to victory

The Komets aren’t necessarily looking to score when they’re on the penalty kill.

But they do anyway.

Oliver Cooper netted two goals on the same Kalamazoo Wings power play – at the end of a breakaway rush and also a 2-on-1 rush with Will Graber serving a second-period tripping penalty – and finished with three points in a 6-3 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night.

“I think you can draw from experience, the guys who have been on the penalty kill and have been here for awhile, or played a little while, and it’s a complete and total buy-in. One of the big things is we don’t like to attack unless we have a clear scoring chance,” said coach Ben Boudreau, noting the times the Komets will shrug off some open ice to backtrack and kill time off a power-play clock.

“If we have an opportunity to get to the net and create a scoring chance, we want to do that. When we’re playing well and having success, everyone’s bought into a game plan, and I thought we saw a complete and total buy-in, especially on the penalty kill.”

Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 34 shots for Fort Wayne (23-16-6), in front of an announced crowd of 5,320 at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets face Toledo, Tulsa and Kalamazoo this weekend.

For Kalamazoo (24-19-0), Trevor Gorsuch foiled only 22 of 28 shots and was replaced after two periods by Jason Pawloski, who turned away all 13 he faced.

The Komets wanted a hot start Wednesday and they got it – taking a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

“We’ve got a great group of guys, a great character group, we’ve got great leadership, and that was our main focus today in the morning skate. Our coaches we had to be ready at puck drop,” Cooper said. “We knew we had to do a better job of being ready off the hop. We made it our goal and I think the last few games, we’ve helped our starts and done a better job of getting on teams early instead of giving up a couple goals and coming from behind. It’s a lot easier playing with the lead.”

The Komets killed 2 of 3 power plays, giving up a Justin Taylor goal after Harvey coughed up the puck behind his own net and couldn’t get back in time to defend the crease. The Wings killed 1 of 2, giving up a goal to Tyler Busch, who atoned for an early shot that caromed off the crossbar.

The Komets also got goals from Graber, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush; Zach Tolkinen, on a shot from the right circle; and Kellen Jones, who went the length of the ice and swept the puck, using only one hand to hold his stick, between Gorsuch’s legs.

Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones, back after a six-game absence with a hand injury, had two assists to compensate for an early turnover that set up a Matheson Iacopelli goal.

Ultimately, it was Cooper who starred after he’d failed to score a goal in 15 of his previous 16 games.

“It’s a little foreign for me to score two goals like that, back to back, in that short a period (of time),” Cooper said. “I’ll take them as they come, but I’ve got to credit to my teammates because they made that easy for me.”

The Komets have scored 10 short-handed goals, tied for third most in the ECHL. And their penalty kill ranks eighth among the ECHL’s 27 teams at 83.2%.

“Honestly, I think our coaches give us a great game plan,” said Cooper, who has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season. “When we’ve got the opportunity to kind of be more aggressive and pressure the puck, we take advantage. Our main goal is to keep the puck out of our net and kill the penalty, but if we get the opportunity to go on offense we’ll try to do so."

In the Komets last two home games, including Friday’s 7-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Komets have outscored the opposition 13-5 and chased both starting goalies.

Notes: Zach Pochiro was back after missing two games with an illness. … The Komets played without Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Shawn Szydlowski (hip), Matthew Barnaby (ankle) and Darien Kielb (undisclosed). … The Komets have given up six short-handed goals, tied for sixth fewest in the league. … The Komets signed forward Keaton Jameson, 24, who had three goals and 16 points in 20 games this season with the University of Manitoba. … The Wings’ new broadcaster, Chris Cadeau, was the hockey broadcaster at Arizona State when Busch played there. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford. ... Former Komets forward J.C. Campagna signed with the Allen Americans.

