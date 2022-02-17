Martineau to Cooper, a little history of scoring twice on same PK

Oliver Cooper had two short-handed goals during the same penalty kill in the Komets’ 6-3 victory Wednesday over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum. Wondering who the last Komet to accomplish that rare feat had been? We have the answer, but it’s a smidge complicated.

Phelix Martineau scored two short-handed goals during the same kill in a 2-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Nov. 7, 2018, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The difference there was Martineau scored them as the Komets were killing a 5-minute power play because Ryan Lowney had taken a major penalty for kneeing.

Martineau scored his goals only 1:42 apart. Cooper had only a 2-minute minor penalty on Will Graber to accomplish his feat, but he scored his goals 1:36 apart.

I'm sure other Fort Wayne players have scored twice on the same penalty kill, but it's just not something that's tracked.

Probably the most remarkable feat of that ilk I can think of was Shawn Szydlowski getting three short-handed goals in the same game, totaling five goals overall, in a 6-4 victory over Missouri on March 21, 2015, at the Coliseum. He had an even-strength goal and an empty-netter, too. But he didn't score twice on the same kill.

