K's start fast, can't hang on in loss to Walleye

The Komets got the fast start they wanted, scoring just 11 seconds into the game Friday night. And they showed some resiliency, scoring just 13 seconds into the second period to tie it.

But the Toledo Walleye showed why it’s the ECHL’s top team right now, feasting on Fort Wayne’s mistakes en route to a 6-3 victory in front of 7,373 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets, who got three assists from Willie Corrin, dropped to 3-4-2 this season against their archrival.

Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 42 shots for Fort Wayne (23-17-6). For Toledo (31-10-3), Billy Christopoulos stopped 37 of 40.

Fort Wayne’s captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, opened the scoring just 11 seconds into the game. A Corrin dump-in caromed off the boards behind the Toledo net and Petruzzelli won a race for the puck and smacked a shot high on Christopoulos. It wasn’t a Komets record for fastest goal to start a game, however, as Jim Hrycuik had scored six seconds into a 7-4 victory over Des Moines on Jan. 31, 1973, in the International Hockey League.

The Walleye tied it with a Matt Berry goal at 10:14; Harvey had made a couple of sprawling saves and Berry chipped the puck off target, but it caromed off Fort Wayne’s Connor Corcoran and into an open net.

Toledo’s Brett Boeing made it 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 18:57, after he’d intercepted a short Lynden McCallum pass along the Walleye’s blue line to set up a breakaway rush. But McCallum atoned by getting to a Kellen Jones pass behind the Toledo net and scoring on a wraparound to tie it just 13 seconds into the second period.

Berry scored a power-play goal at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 5:23, seconds after Fort Wayne was thwarted on a 3-on-2 rush at the other end. It came after Fort Wayne took a penalty for having too many men on the ice.

The Walleye took a 4-2 lead when a Ryan Lowney blue-line shot crept underneath Harvey’s glove and Keeghan Howdeshell banged it in at 16:18.

Berry had a shot at an open net to complete his hat trick early in the third period, but Zach Pochiro blocked it from his knees to keep Fort Wayne’s deficit at two goals. It didn’t stop the Walleye from taking a 5-2 lead eventually; Brandon Schultz scored on a one-timer at 9:22, after a cross-ice pass from Devon Paliani.

Fort Wayne’s Pochiro scored with a slapshot from the left circle at 12:45 that was set up by a Will Graber crossing pass, but the Walleye answered.

jcohn@jg.net