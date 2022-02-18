'They flexed their muscles on us': Walleye defeats K's 6-3

The Komets may be the ECHL’s defending champions. But their nemesis, the Toledo Walleye, is atop the standings.

And the disparity between the two was on display Friday night.

Despite having about the best start possible – an Anthony Petruzzelli goal just 11 seconds into the first period – the Komets lost 6-3 to the Walleye in front of 7,373 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“We didn’t deserve it tonight,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought that everything (the Walleye) did, they were ready to go from the get-go tonight, even though we got the one 11 seconds in. We deserved exactly what we got and they deserved everything that they got, and they just flat out earned it.”

Matt Berry scored twice for the Walleye, which is 6-3-0 against the Komets this season. Thirteen points separate Toledo and third-place Fort Wayne in the Central Division.

“It’s just our level of compete all over the ice,” said Petruzzelli, who scored early by winning a race for the puck and slapping the puck high on goaltender Billy Christopoulos. “(The Walleye) were working really hard to win a lot of those one-on-one puck battles, and there was a huge difference because when you start losing those types of battles, it’s hard to come back from.”

The Komets also got goals from Lynden McCallum – who netted a shot 13 seconds into the second period to tie it at 2 – and Zach Pochiro. Willie Corrin had three assists and got a late 10-minute misconduct for chucking a trashcan from the penalty box to the ice as Berry was skating by, after they’d engaged in a fracas on the ice.

Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 42 shots for the Komets (23-17-6). Christopoulos stopped 37 of 40 for the Walleye (31-10-3).

“You know, before, the problem was not starting quick enough. Now it’s just letting our foot off the gas way too early and it comes biting us in the butt, unfortunately, and we’ve got to find a way to put it all together,” Petruzzelli said. “It’s obviously frustrating. We want to win every night and we’ve got to find a way to do it here quickly.”

The Komets play host to the Tulsa Oilers at 7:30 p.m. today and the Kalamazoo Wings at 5 p.m. Sunday, so they’ll get chances to recover quickly. The Komets don’t face the Walleye again until April 1 and maybe that’s a good thing, since Toledo has won the last four meetings.

“We lost a lot of battles and our compete level was nowhere near where it needed to be,” said Boudreau, adding the Komets were playing on their heels too much of the night. “Listen, (Toledo is) a big, strong team and they can move and make plays. They flexed their muscles on us tonight and you’ve got to give them credit.

“But I also think our guys respected them a little too much. For us, the temperature of the game wasn’t anywhere near where it needed to be as far as it being a rival series and as far as the hate in our game. That didn’t come out and it’s something to really lament. It’s a big game and we want to play them hard on home ice.”

Petruzzelli’s goal wasn’t a Komets record for fastest to start a game; Jim Hrycuik scored six seconds into a 7-4 victory over Des Moines on Jan. 31, 1973, in the International Hockey League.

The Walleye tied it with a Berry goal at 10:14; Harvey had made a couple of sprawling saves and Berry chipped the puck off target before it caromed off Fort Wayne’s Connor Corcoran and into an open net.

Toledo’s Brett Boeing made it 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 18:57, after he’d intercepted a short McCallum pass along the Walleye’s blue line to set up a breakaway rush. McCallum atoned by getting to a Kellen Jones pass behind the Toledo net and scoring on a wraparound to tie it early in the second period.

Berry scored a power-play goal at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 5:23, seconds after Fort Wayne was thwarted on a 3-on-2 rush at the other end. The sequence came with Fort Wayne serving a penalty for having too many men on the ice. The Walleye took a 4-2 lead when a Ryan Lowney blue-line shot crept underneath Harvey’s glove and Keeghan Howdeshell banged it in at 16:18. (Lowney had three assists against his former team.)

Berry had a shot at an open net to complete his hat trick early in the third period, but Pochiro blocked it from his knees to keep Fort Wayne’s deficit at two goals. It didn’t stop the Walleye from taking a 5-2 lead eventually; Brandon Schultz scored on a one-timer at 9:22, after a cross-ice pass from Devon Paliani.

Pochiro scored with a slapshot from the left circle at 12:45 that was set up by a Will Graber crossing pass. Toledo’s John Albert finished the scoring at 19:14.

Notes: The Komets played without Connor Jones, whose wife gave birth to a son. ... Also out were Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Matthew Barnaby (ankle) and Darien Kielb (undisclosed). … Turnstone is hosting the 14th annual Bob Chase Frostbite Sled Hockey Classic, named after the Komets’ late broadcaster, Saturday and Sunday at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. There will be nine teams from five states. The Turnstone Flyers play Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then Sunday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.

