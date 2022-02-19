Komets rebound, defeat Oilers 4-2

Connor Jones returned to the Komets’ lineup, a day after his wife Stephanie gave birth to a son, August Thomas Jones, and he netted the winning goal as the Komets defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 8,575 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The Komets’ captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, set a single-season best with his 18th goal. And Will Graber totaled four assists for Fort Wayne.

The Komets complete their set of four home games in five days when they play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Marion Culina stopped 38 of 40 shots shots for Fort Wayne. For Tulsa, Daniel Mannella turned away 33 of 37.

Culina hadn’t played in the previous eight games – making way for Samuel Harvey and Jiri Patera (now back in the American Hockey League) – and that came on the heels of Culina playing seven straight games Jan. 14 and Jan. 30 as a rookie fresh out of Brock University.

