Redemptive night for Komets in 4-2 victory over Oilers

Will Graber totaled four assists. Connor Jones had the winning goal in his return to the lineup. And captain Anthony Petruzzelli set a personal best with his 18th goal of the season, which came on a power play and capped the Komets’ 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of an announced crowd of 8,575 at Memorial Coliseum.

It was a solid, perhaps redemptive, Saturday night for the Komets after they’d been dominated by the rival Toledo Walleye in a 6-3 loss Friday at the Coliseum.

“I don’t even know if I slept 90 minutes last night. There was nobody more disappointed with how we played (Friday), with the magnitude of the game, and it left a very bitter taste in our mouths,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

“We went out as a team this morning for a bite to eat, and talked about what we need to do to win, and I thought we put an emphasis on defense first tonight. We really clamped down. … I thought that we played with a lot of passion and it was a great thing to see, as far as not playing great on Friday night and then finding a good team response on a Saturday.”

Marcus McIvor also scored for the defending-champion Komets, after some deft passing by Lynden McCallum and Graber in the offensive zone. And McCallum netted a goal, too, benefiting from a cross-ice Jones pass.

“We knew that we obviously needed to respond after last night there against Toledo,” McCallum said. “We wanted to stick to our game plan and have a little bit more buy-in. Just playing as a team is the big thing for us. We have a good group. We’re really good when we play as a team and not very good when we don’t. So I think that was the message tonight.”

Mario Culina stopped 38 of 40 shots for Fort Wayne (24-17-6). For Tulsa (24-21-3), Daniel Mannella turned away 33 of 37.

Culina hadn’t played in the previous eight games – making way for Samuel Harvey and Jiri Patera (now back in the American Hockey League). That came on the heels of Culina playing seven straight games Jan. 14 to Jan. 30 as a rookie fresh out of Brock University.

“(Culina) was a difference maker and it was the greatest game he’s played as a Komet,” Boudreau said. “That’s what happens when you have a good counterpart pushing you. He saw what Harvey’s been able to do and he knew that with this opportunity, he had to go in there and leave a great impression. I’ll be honest, he did that. He made the saves he needed to make and I thought he played great. So hat’s off to him. He deserves all the accolades he’s going to get.”

Goaltending ruled the first period, during which Fort Wayne outshot Tulsa 15-14, and it was highlighted by Mannella making a save on a 15-foot Kellen Jones shot while seated on the ice shortly before the first intermission. Culina followed suit by thwarting Adam Pleskach at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 5:02 into the second period.

Then things got wild as three goals were scored in the span of 1:14 and the Komets took a 2-1 lead: McIvor scored the first goal at 5:44; Pleskach answered with a one-timer from the left circle at 6:50; and McCallum scored eight seconds after the ensuing faceoff.

Tulsa’s Darren McCormick tied it 1:02 into the third period by hammering a shot from 10 feet out, after Nathan Larose sent a pass from behind the net and Culina lost sight of the puck.

The Komets regained the lead 1:58 later – with Gabriel Belley-Pelletier serving a delay-of-game penalty – as Graber stole the puck near his own blue line and took off on a 2-on-1 rush that saw him set up Connor Jones for a goal from the bottom of the left circle. It was the Komets’ 11th short-handed goal of the season, third most among the ECHL’s 27 teams.

“Graber is a hell of a player. He’s calm with the puck and moves his feet, and he’s got great vision and is always looking to make plays,” McCallum said. “He’s pretty fun to play with.”

Connor Jones had missed Friday’s game because his wife, Stephanie, gave birth to a son, August Thomas Jones.

Tulsa was 0 for 5 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 for 4, Petruzzelli flicking the rebound of a Shawn Szydlowski shot high on Mannella for a 4-2 lead 7:16 into the third period.

“With more time and more leadership, also comes more opportunities on the ice,” Boudreau said of Petruzzelli, who became the team’s captain Jan. 5 with Matthew Boudens in the AHL. “He’s in more offensive situations and he’s been a consistent figure on the power play, which he wasn’t last year.

“Something like that fourth goal on the power play, it’s something where he finds a way and is taking in the details. He did exactly what we talked about on the bench before he went out there and he got rewarded. As a coach, when you ask a player to do something and he goes out there and executes, it’ a pat on the back and you want to continue to reward those guys that buy in and take those details to heart. That’s something he’s done every single game he’s played since he first put on a Komets sweater.”

Notes: It was the first meeting between the teams since Feb. 8, 2020, a 6-3 Oilers victory at Memorial Coliseum. … Tulsa’s coach, Rob Murray, played for the Komets as a rookie in 1987-88 – he had 12 goals, 33 points and 139 penalty minutes in 80 games – and went on to play 116 NHL games for Washington, Winnipeg and Phoenix. He coached Alaska to the ECHL championship in 2014. … The referee was Logan Gruhl, son of former Komets player Scott Gruhl. … The Komets played without Shawn Boudrias (ribs), Matthew Barnaby (ankle), Darien Kielb (undisclosed) and Sacha Roy. … Connor Corcoran was held out for precautionary reasons after suffering an injury on an early shot block. … Willie Corrin’s point-scoring streak came to an end at five games, during which he had eight points. … ECHL referee Andrew Bruggeman was selected to officiate the gold-medal game at the Olympics.

