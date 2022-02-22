Komets' Graber named ECHL Player of the Week

Will Graber was selected as the ECHL’s Player of the Week, after he had two goals and nine points in four games, leading the Komets to a 3-1-0 record. Graber made ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Day on Sunday night after his pass from behind the net – flipping the puck up and over the crossbar – to set up a Lynden McCallum goal. In 35 games, Graber has 14 goals and 53 points, second only to Allen’s Chad Costello who has 57 points in 47 games.

