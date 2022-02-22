Tuesday, February 22, 2022 3:40 pm
Komets' Graber named ECHL Player of the Week
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Will Graber was selected as the ECHL’s Player of the Week, after he had two goals and nine points in four games, leading the Komets to a 3-1-0 record. Graber made ESPN’s Top 10 Plays of the Day on Sunday night after his pass from behind the net – flipping the puck up and over the crossbar – to set up a Lynden McCallum goal. In 35 games, Graber has 14 goals and 53 points, second only to Allen’s Chad Costello who has 57 points in 47 games.
