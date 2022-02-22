The Journal Gazette
 
Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Leef, former Komets player and native of Fort Wayne, traded again

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef, who was a member of the Komets’ Kelly Cup-championship team last season, has been traded for the third time this season.

He began the season with Allen, which traded him to Greenville, which traded him to Cincinnati. The Cyclones dealt him Tuesday to Tulsa for Logan Coomes.

Leef has six goals and 16 points in 37 games this season, including three goals and seven points in 11 games for Cincinnati.

jcohn@jg.net

